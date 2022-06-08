Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Popular actress Joy Karambu, better known as Kawira, has for the first time disclosed that she quit her marriage in June 2020.

Before she divorced her husband, who is a pastor, she had been married for 6 years.

Speaking in an interview with Youtuber Hiram Kamuhunjia, the witty actress revealed that she quit her marriage even after a big wedding for the sake of peace of mind.

She felt the marriage was not headed in the right direction.

She advised ladies to know their partners well before marriage because even after dating her ex-husband for two years, she discovered some nasty secrets about him when they were already married.

Kawira has been raising her kids single-handedly after parting ways with her husband.

She said it is challenging but she hopes to become financially stable as time goes by.

Listen to her interview.

