Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first official joint portrait has been unveiled.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on hand for the painted portrait’s unveiling on Thursday, June 23, during a visit to Cambridgeshire, which is a county in the City of Cambridge.

William and Kate, both 40, stopped by the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum in the heart of Cambridge, where they viewed the painted artwork as it was revealed to the public for the first time.

The piece was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, which is held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, as a gift to Cambridgeshire.

It was painted by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth.