Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – American rapper, Kanye West is stepping back from the music industry temporarily, one of his collaborators recently has claimed.

In a new interview with Complex, the rapper Vory who worked with West on his song Daylight said the 45-year-old hip hop icon is ‘taking a year off’ as he works on ‘battling his own s***.’

‘I was just talking to [Kanye] today,’ Vory, 24, said in the interview. ‘We’ve been talking through my best friend who’s also his assistant, because he hasn’t been wanting to talk to anybody.

‘He’s taking a year off, and he was like, “Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?” And I was like, “Nah, you’re straight, bro,”‘ he shared.

‘He’s battling his own s***,’ Vory claimed, before adding, ‘That’s my dog, I learned a lot from him.’

The interview with Vory was published around the same time that news broke that the rapper had broken up with his Instagram model girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

TMZ reported that he and the 24-year-old beauty had gone their separate ways after a trip to Japan.

Prior to moving on with the Kim Kardashian–lookalike, Kanye had been dating actress, Julia Fox.