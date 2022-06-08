Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Kanye West was spotted on a date with a model he mentioned in a leaked song amid his breakup from his girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

The rapper and Chaney, 24, are said to have ended things after their recent trip to Japan, and days after Chaney showed off a tattoo dedicated to the rapper on her wrist, with an inscription that read ‘Ye,’ the name which Kanye goes by legally.

The breakup comes just days after the 44-year-old rapper was pictured at the movies with a glamorous model and influencer, Monica Corgan.

Monica Corgan is an Instagram famous model known for being an ambassador for the swimwear and bikini brand Boutine LA.

Last year, when West and Canadian rapper, Drake, were feuding, Corgan was mentioned by name in a leaked song West recorded with Andre 3000.

“So don’t text me like I’m Juanita JCV / Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me,” sang the rapper.