Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Kanye West has split with his Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

The American rapper and Chaney, 24, are said to have ended things after their trip to Japan, but it is not clear who broke up with who, TMZ reports.

The breakup comes just a month after Chaney showed off a tattoo dedicated to the rapper on her wrist, with an inscription that read ‘Ye,’ his new legal name.

The model has since removed pictures of Kanye from her Instagram account. The pair were first spotted together at a party in Malibu, California, while he was still linked to dating Italian-American actress, Julia Fox.