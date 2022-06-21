Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Kameme FM presenter Mzee Kiengei is counting losses after his expensive gadgets were stolen when he was involved in an early morning accident along Eastern Bypass while driving to work.

A rogue Boda Boda rider opened the passenger’s door and made away with his expensive phones.

He revealed the phones had crucial information and urged members of the public to help him recover the lost gadgets.

Below is his post on Facebook.

