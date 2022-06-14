Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed disappointment with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after it barred former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from contesting in August due to corruption cases facing him.

Sonko, who had expressed interest in vying for the Mombasa Governor seat on the Wiper Democratic Movement party ticket, was barred and appealed the IEBC verdict.

While appearing for the hearing set for today, Kalonzo who had accompanied Sonko to the IEBC hearing committee, expressed disappointment with the Wafula Chebukati-led commission, accusing it of not being independent.

Kalonzo further stated that Sonko is like his child even as he warned those who think the former Nairobi governor has no political godfather to think twice.

He instructed the Wiper party’s legal team to immediately file a preliminary objection to the decision by IEBC to bar Sonko from contesting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.