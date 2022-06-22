Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has urged Kenya Kwanza to emulate Azimio La Umoja’s strategy when dealing with several candidates from affiliate parties running for the same seat during campaigns.

Speaking during an interview, Kabogo asked Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, to refrain from taking sides and campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates.

He told DP Ruto to emulate Raila Odinga, who, despite being the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, does not endorse candidates from his party and instead asks the electorate to vote for whoever they will deem fit to lead them as long as that person is a member of the Azimio la Umoja.

“We watched a clip in Kajiado where Raila asked Narok residents to choose between Joseph Ole Lenku and David Ole Nkedianye whom he recognised as Azimio candidates. That is what I expected we would do in Kenya Kwanza,” opined Kabogo.

The Tujibebe Party Leader particularly took issue with how Gachagua campaigned for UDA’s Kimani Wamatangi in Kiambu yet the alliance has other candidates in the region including himself and Moses Kuria of Chama Cha Kazi.

“We headed to Kiambu as Kenya Kwanza only for Gachagua to turn it into a UDA affair. He rode along with Wamatangi, talking about a six-piece voting system, yet we are in a coalition.

“When UDA takes over coalition meetings, we – principals and leaders of constituent parties are left out – it only means that we are not needed and you cannot stay where you are not wanted. You leave,” he added.

