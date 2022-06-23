Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor and Tujibebe Wakenya Party Leader, William Kabogo, has revealed intricate details of his meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta that saw him branded a mole within the Kenya Kwanza camp.
Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kabogo refuted claims that he was working for Azimio, noting that he would reconsider various options before joining another coalition other than Kenya Kwanza.
He pointed out that his talks with Uhuru revolved around his political future as well as recalling the 2017 Jubilee party nominations when he was edged out in favor of impeached Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.
Kabogo alluded that the Head of State pointed fingers at his Deputy, William Ruto, who was in charge of the nominations.
However, while holding conversations with Ruto, the DP alleged that he acted under instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta.
This comes even as Kenya Kwanza, led by Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, seems to have cut links with Kabogo, going by what happened to him and Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria last week in Rigathi Gachagua’s rally in Kiambu.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Go sale midarati from the family you married from – that the genesis of your moneys.
Leave Kenya Kwanza alone and respect the wishes of you region voters: they’ve rejected you and it has nothing to do with the DP but blame yourself.
Don’t go to local tv and radio station to propagate your foolishness and blame it on the DP. It’s you midarati and Mercy killing that has made voter to dislike and reject you in equal measure and now being used by the azimion la midarati/wachawi/wezi to soil the DP and Kenya kwanza on cheap fallacies that has no truth.
You can join the azimio la mashetani if you want and pitch their demons manifesto to all it’s zombies and whores by choice.