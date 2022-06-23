Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor and Tujibebe Wakenya Party Leader, William Kabogo, has revealed intricate details of his meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta that saw him branded a mole within the Kenya Kwanza camp.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kabogo refuted claims that he was working for Azimio, noting that he would reconsider various options before joining another coalition other than Kenya Kwanza.

He pointed out that his talks with Uhuru revolved around his political future as well as recalling the 2017 Jubilee party nominations when he was edged out in favor of impeached Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Kabogo alluded that the Head of State pointed fingers at his Deputy, William Ruto, who was in charge of the nominations.

However, while holding conversations with Ruto, the DP alleged that he acted under instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This comes even as Kenya Kwanza, led by Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, seems to have cut links with Kabogo, going by what happened to him and Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria last week in Rigathi Gachagua’s rally in Kiambu.

