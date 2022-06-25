Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has dismissed claims by former Kiambu County Governor William Kabogo that he has a favorite candidate in the looming Kiambu gubernatorial contest in August.

Early this week, Kabogo claimed that Gachagua, who is supposed to be impartial in Kiambu, is drumming up support for United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate Kimani Wamatangi.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies, Gachagua said he has no favourite candidate in the race.

Gachagua also said Kabogo is throwing tantrums because he has realized that he cannot manipulate him the way he has been manipulating Mt Kenya leaders.

“I can only advise my friend Kabogo to take his battles where they belong. I have no favourite candidate in Kiambu. I have no influence there as far as the governor’s seat is concerned. I am busy with the presidential campaigns,” Gachagua said.

“Kabogo was probably uncomfortable with my being firm. He came to the meeting with his sound system and was interrupting others. I told him that was not allowed. It was my meeting and there had to be an order,” Gachagua added.

