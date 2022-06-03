Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Juventus have reportedly offered former Manchester United star Paul Pogba a three-year contract with a basic net salary worth around £135,000 a week with bonuses.

According to Mail Online Football, further talks between player and club are expected next week before the 29-year-old makes his decision.

The French midfielder recently left United as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract this summer, meaning Juvetus can sign him for nothing.

The Italian giants had signed Pogba, also on a free, in 2012 when he failed to agree on terms at Old Trafford before the Premier League side signed him back for £89m, only to now leave for free again.

It is reported lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, who has taken over as Pogba’s agent after Mino Raiola’s death will be in Turin in the coming weeks to formalize the deal.

Juventus are understood to be confident of sealing the deal, but if things fall through Paris Saint-Germain could take over the deal with fellow European giants Real Madrid and Manchester City also said to have been previously interested.

Juve’s No 1 Wojciech Szczesny is relishing the prospect of Pogba returning.

Szczesny, as reported by The Sun, said: ‘I’d be delighted to see that happen. He did brilliantly in his previous time at Juventus so he would be a great addition to the squad.

‘He is a player with good calibre and experience and he has good memories from Turin.’