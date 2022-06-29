Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Canadian music star, Justin Bieber has been spotted in public for the first time since his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Bieber who seemed to be in good spirits and also recovering, was spotted with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

TMZ reported that they were calm and collected as they got off their jet in Los Angeles, after spending the last 2 weeks on a private island in the Bahamas.

The couple took the time off so the singer could rest up and recover from the rare neurological disorder.

Bieber kept a pretty low profile, wearing shades and a hoodie but, Justin and Hailey did stop by Sushi Park in WeHo for a quick bite to eat before heading home.