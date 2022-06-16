Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – A juror in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial says he and other jurors didn’t buy Amber’s emotional swings during the trial.

The juror, one of seven jurors during the six-week trial, spoke to Good Morning America on Thursday, June 16, saying he took offense at Heard’s post-verdict statement that the jury ruled the way it did because of Depp’s star status.

The male juror said jurors were “uncomfortable” by Amber’s dramatic outbursts and they just didn’t buy her “crocodile tears.”

“It didn’t come across as believable,” he said. “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”

Depp, he said, “just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions.”

He continued: “The crying, the facial expressions, the staring at the jury, all of us were very uncomfortable.”

He is the only juror on record to speak publicly about the case and he asked to have his name not used for the report.