Monday, June 13, 2022 – A vocal Jubilee Party Member of Parliament has admitted that 95 percent of the Mt Kenya region is behind Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday morning, Kiambu Town Member of Parliament Jude Njomo said though he has been supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August, he is not sellable in the Mt Kenya region.

Njomo said Ruto has taken over the mountain and he has no option but to campaign for him in August.

“Things are also becoming tougher on my side, especially with my political position and this is forcing me to start singing the same songs which my supporters sing each and every day.”

Jude Njomo said that they have been using different political mechanisms to sell Raila Odinga’s Agenda into the larger Mount Kenya region, but for God’s sake things are not working.

He urged President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta to accept the final results from the Mount Kenya region since the residents have already decided it’s William Ruto or never.

The Kenyan DAILY POST