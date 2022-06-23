Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – A Jubilee MCA aspirant identified as Joseph Njau Ng’endo, who was vying for the Njiru Ward seat in Kasarani, was killed alongside Frank Obegi and his colleagues.

Njau’s mutilated body was found dumped in Ngubi Forest.

He went missing on June 17 and it is now suspected that he was part of Obegi’s gang of fraudsters.

Police revealed that he was also a notorious drug trafficker.

In 2019, he was found in possession of 5Kgs of heroin.

He was arrested in Westlands after falling into a police dragnet shortly after returning from a trip to Kampala, Uganda.

He had concealed the drugs inside pawpaws.

The suspect was arraigned at JKIA law courts and the case is still pending in court.

The aspiring politician was suspected to be part of a group of drug dealers who were distributing narcotics in the city after procuring them from a Nigerian based in Kampala.

Ironically, Njau used to visit schools to talk to the youth against drug abuse despite being a drug baron.

He did this to cover his tracks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.