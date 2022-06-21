Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has revealed the man leading the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and corporate guru Polycarp Igathe are the two main horses contesting in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

According to the TIFA poll, Sakaja who is United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, is still the most preferred candidate for the Nairobi governor seat, with 40 percent of respondents supporting his bid.

Sakaja is closely followed by Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya flagbearer Polycarp Igathe at 32 percent.

“Regarding the gubernatorial and senatorial contests, the former is now a much closer race than it was two months ago, with Senator Johnstone Sakaja of UDA only slightly ahead of his main opponent, Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe (40 percent vs. 32 percent),” reads the poll.

The data was collected through a telephonic survey with each call taking seven minutes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.