Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – The Commission for University Education (CUE) has maintained that the degree certificate of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is still not recognized.

This is even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Sakaja to run for Nairobi gubernatorial seat with his fake Teams University degree certificate.

In a statement, CUE Chairman Chacha Nyaigotti said their decision stands despite the senator failing to appear before it as directed.

Chacha regretted the move by the senator to fail to appear before the commission.

He was to provide it with a list of items to prove he graduated from Teams University, Uganda.

“We want Sakaja to know CUE is the only institution that is mandated in law to recognize foreign earned degrees in order to allow IEBC to issue them with a nomination to run as governor/ DG, or president/ DP,” Chacha said.

Among the list of items, Sakaja had been requested to present to the commission include his graduation photos, his application for the course, the letter of admission from the University, and evidence of registration, including his Student ID.

The items, Chacha said will help the commission verify the validity of his degree.

Others are the Credit Accumulation and Transfer System (ATS), the course description, and the course Units taken during Sakaja’s time at Team.

“We have written to Sakaja to provide the transcripts, examinations schedules, graduation booklet that has his name on it, and receipts for; application fee, tuition fees, graduation and convocation,” Chacha said.

Chacha, despite the Senator missing, still gave him the window to present the requested papers as the probe continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.