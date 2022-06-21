Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – It appears embattled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is not going down alone.

This is after he demanded to go down with Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in his fake degree scandal.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) asked Sakaja to provide copies of graduation photos in the ongoing investigation around the validity of his degree certificate.

But Sakaja and politicians allied to the Kenya Kwanza alliance accused the commission of selective application of the law.

They wondered why no other aspirants had been requested to provide graduation photos before certification of the degrees.

Speaking yesterday at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence, Sakaja challenged CUE to extend the demand for graduation photos to the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

“Wakitaka niende na gown pia Raila abebe gown. Twende na gown zetu uko, tuoneshe gown za graduation,” Sakaja said.

This loosely translates to, “If they want me to go with my gown, Raila should also carry his. Let us go with our gowns, we show them our graduation gowns”.

According to Sakaja, it is wrong to have two sets of laws; one for him and another for the rest of the people.

Sakaja who is aspiring to be Nairobi governor on the UDA party continued to defend his education, saying his track record speaks for itself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.