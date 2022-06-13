Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Nairobi County gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has finally responded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after the commission asked him to clarify about his University Degree.

According to the constitution, for one to vie for a gubernatorial position, he /she must have a degree from a University recognized in Kenya.

On Friday, four petitions were filed before IEBC claiming that Sakaja, who is the current Nairobi Senator, doesn’t have a degree certificate.

The four petitioners urged the IEBC to disqualify Sakaja since he didn’t graduate from the University of Nairobi as he had claimed.

But Sakaja, in response to IEBC on Monday, said he graduated from Team University in Uganda with a Bachelor’s degree in Management.

Sakaja has also poked holes into the said petitions, saying that all the petitioners used a different name.

“I am not John Koskei Sakaja as they have claimed in those petitions,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja will now have to wait for the IEBC to give a comprehensive report to know if he will vie in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.