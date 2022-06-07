Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former penthouse in Los Angeles has been put up for sale.

The lavish Los Angeles apartment where the exes spent much of their brief, 15-month marriage is for sale.

The Penthouse is one of the five that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor owned at the top of downtown LA’s famous Eastern Columbia Building.

But after his divorce from Heard in 2016, Depp, 58, listed and sold all five penthouses for a combined $12.78 million.

While all five units were reportedly interconnected when Depp and Heard lived there, they were subsequently divided after he sold them, and the penthouse that most recently went on the market is listed for $1,765,000.

The luxury condo, located in the heart of downtown LA, is a one-bedroom, two-bathroom two-story residence with 1,780 square feet of space. The penthouses atop the Eastern Columbia Building featured prominently during the testimony during Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard, which came to a close last week