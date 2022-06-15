Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – The call for the six-piece voting pattern is gaining resistance in the Nyanza region, something that is giving Raila Odinga some sleepless nights.

Candidates from smaller parties, which are part of the Azimio, are slowly gaining popularity following the shambolic ODM party primaries.

Speaking during an interview, ODM party National Chairman John Mbadi warned that the party stands to lose more seats if candidates keep on riding on six-piece as their campaign strategy.

According to Mbadi, ODM would probably lose in Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay and Kisumu counties to other parties due to the lack of policies and campaign strategies instead of propaganda.

“We have many political parties in the Azimio coalition that also have their candidates, so if we start rebuking them and talking about six-piece, it will affect our campaign for Raila,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi, who quit the Homa Bay gubernatorial race, advised ODM candidates to sell their policies instead of demeaning their competitors.

“As a party, we must solve our problems amicably and by saying the truth. I am not here to please anyone, so let ODM candidates go to the people and ask for votes. Stop being in the ivory towers and chest-thumping, and ask for votes with humility if you don’t do that, then I see many ODM candidates losing,” he added.

Sentiments by Mbadi come even as some ODM party members accuse him of sabotaging the campaign of ODM candidates.

Mbadi has been accused of not campaigning for ODM candidates yet he was the national chairman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.