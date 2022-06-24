Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – US president, Joe Biden has accidentally revealed a ‘cheat’ sheet giving him basic commands about where to sit and what to do during a meeting with company executives at the White House.

Biden mistakenly showed photographers the list of instructions that said ‘take YOUR seat’, ‘YOU give brief comments’ and ‘YOU depart’.

The 79-year-old who is rumored to be suffering from early stage dementia was also instructed to speak to specific attendees, ask them questions and thank them before leaving.

It is not the first time Biden appears to have been caught using a ‘cheat sheet,’ after he was spotted with ready-made answers for the media during a talk on Ukraine earlier this year.

The incident on Thursday, June 24 was the latest in a series of gaffes including Biden losing balance and falling over in public.

His gaffes have sparked major concerns for the President’s welfare and mental capacity as he approaches 80.

#Biden ⁦@POTUS⁩ had BRSIN ANEURISMS in 1988. Thst and his heart condition contribute to his me ta decline. But a person RUNNING A COUNTRY should not need THIS – a cheat sheet of basic meeting functions! #BidenDemented pic.twitter.com/6iFhlSk48X — GingerCookie (@GingerC36580323) June 24, 2022