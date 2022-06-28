Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Controversial city businessman Jimal Roho Safi and his new girlfriend Mitchelle Wangari spent their weekend in Kajiado.

The beautiful single mother of one did not shy away from showing off how Jimal treated her.

She is seen in the photo seated next to a White Ranger Rover which belongs to the businessman.

“Dear Lord, provide for who’s recently planning to make me smile in any way,” Wangari captioned the photo.

To which a fan responded, “Saw you today in Kajiado with Jimal. You’re so beautiful btw,”.

Jimal’s new flame is a junior staff at Huduma Credit Limited – a micro-lending company that he runs.

