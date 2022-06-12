Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2022 – A young Kenyan man took to Twitter to plead for help after his ex-girlfriend stormed into his apartment at night and demanded a reconciliation.

His ex-girlfriend has simply refused to move on after they broke up.

She went to his apartment accompanied by her friends and started wailing as neighbours watched in shock.

They then broke into his house and started breaking flower ports.

Watch videos of the dramatic night incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.