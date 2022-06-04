Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 4 June 2022 – A jilted husband reportedly tracked down a man who has been having an affair with his wife and taught him a lesson he will never forget for breaking his marriage.
He found his wife’s mpango wa kando’s car parked outside his home and smashed the windscreen with a stone while breathing fire like a wounded lion.
He then dared his wife’s lover to come out of the house and face him like a real man.
His wife’s mpango wa kando was forced to hide in the house to save his precious life.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
