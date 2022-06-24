Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Jennifer Lopez was pictured kissing fiancé Ben Affleck after she paid him a visit at work.

The actress stopped by the Santa Monica, California, set of Affleck’s upcoming sports drama about Nike’s journey to securing its blockbuster deal with Michael Jordan.

In addition to directing the movie, Affleck is also starring alongside Matt Damon, with whom he also co-wrote the screenplay.

During her set visit, Lopez, 52, gave Affleck, 49, a kiss between takes while he held a pen and paper.

She recently praised Affleck on Father’s Day over the weekend.

She wrote to him:

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever.”