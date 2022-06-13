Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Jennifer Hudson has joined the elite list of EGOT winners with her Tony win for producing “A Strange Loop.”

EGOT refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment.

Notable figures who have netted wins across all four awards bodies include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

Only 16 individuals in history had achieved an EGOT in competitive categories ahead of last night’s Tony Awards.

Now, Hudson is the 17th person in history to achieve an EGOT.

Hudson took the first steps to achieving EGOT with her Oscar win in the category of best supporting actress for her performance in 2006’s “Dreamgirls.”

Then she netted two performing Grammys — one for best musical theater album for “The Color Purple” in 2017 and another for best R&B album for her self-titled album in 2009 — as well as a Daytime Emmy for executing producing the VR-animated film “Baba Yaga”.