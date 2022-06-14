Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa shows that Siaya Senator, James Orengo has no chance of clinching the Siaya gubernatorial seat during the August 9th General Election.

The poll which was made public on Thursday showed during the election United Democratic Movement (UDM) Nicholus Gumbo will win the seat by garnering 46.1 percent of the total votes cast.

Orengo, who is vying for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will emerge second with 44.7 percent.

George Mbeya, who is an independent candidate emerged third with 6.7 percent.

This implies that the ODM party has to do more in order to maintain the county that is the home to Raila Odinga who is the Azimio –One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate in August.

Here is the graphical representation of the Siaya gubernatorial contest according to the Mizani Africa poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.