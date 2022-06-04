Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 4 June 2022 – Lang’ata Parliamentary aspirant and former Kiss 100 presenter Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, has caused a stir after he publicly revealed that he is looking for his two employees, Eli and Litiema, after they stole an unknown amount of money at his residence.

Jalang’o said the rogue employees stole the money from his car when they were washing it on Saturday morning.

They then disappeared and switched off their phones.

He has since reported the matter to the police.

He has also promised a reward of Ksh 100,000 to anyone with information that may lead to their arrest.

Check out his post.

