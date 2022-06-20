Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – J. Cole came to a fan’s rescue after his card was declined while trying to buy food after work.

Instagram user @thatoneguyrandom.100 revealed that the rapper stepped in to pay for his order in Los Angeles on Friday, June 17.

Following the gesture, he took a selfie with the rapper and J.Cole used the opportunity to promote Drake’s new song.

In the selfie, J.Cole held up his iPhone with one of Drake’s new songs “Overdrive” being played on Apple Music.

The fan wrote in the caption: “So I went to get some food after work, my card declined. Next thing I know j cole pays for it. wooooow.”

He added in the comments: ” He’s so real! And he’s one of the best rappers to ever touch the mic.”