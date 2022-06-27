Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – A 26-year-old woman, who was bullied throughout her teen years for being hairy has finally ditched the razor and embraced her facial hairs and she says she now feels “free”.

Morgan Coleman started to notice hair on her cheeks, chin and neck when she was 11 and spent her childhood and teen years trying to hide the hair.

She says she was trolled by cruel people who would call her ugly, a freak, a man, and transgender.

The bullying damaged her self-confidence so much that Morgan tried everything she could to remove the hair.

She even tried permanent removal through electrolysis but everything failed.

Morgan says that doctors dismissed her concerns until she started to experience menstrual issues and headed to her GP seeking help in 2019.

An ultrasound found a cyst on her ovaries.

Morgan was finally diagnosed with hirsutism (excessive hair growth) and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome in January 2021.

Now, the 26-year-old had decided to embrace her natural self after more than 15 years of hiding.

Morgan said: “It’s time to embrace my natural face and, surprisingly, people aren’t as judgmental as you’d think!

“I do struggle with self-confidence – after many years of bullying, it does have an impact on your self-confidence, but I am definitely feeling much more confident since I’ve decided to embrace my natural face.

“I am really at peace with it now. It’s difficult to explain, but I feel free – I wake up and that’s now the last thing I think about, it’s wonderful!

“It was horrible and isolating. Both kids and young adults were very cruel. I was bullied severely for many years. I don’t have many fond memories from my school years.”

In April 2022, Morgan decided to embrace her facial hair after she found herself stuck in a hospital for six days after catching Covid-19 on holiday.

She said being in the hospital gave her time to reflect.

Morgan said: “I decided it was time to prioritise my physical and mental health and part of doing that for me was to accept the things I can not change. We are all unique. There is nothing wrong with looking different.”

Since ditching the razors two months ago, Morgan has no regrets over her decision and is loving her new confidence with her facial hair left to grow out.

She says she has experienced “disgusted looks” from strangers but feels freer since embracing her natural face and has no plans to return to remove the hair.

Morgan said: “I enjoy spreading awareness where possible – I am a believer of creating acceptance and normalising facial hair on women is best done by spreading awareness, answering questions and sharing information. PCOS is such a common syndrome.

