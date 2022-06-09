Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Singer, dancer and actress, Jennifer Lopez, 52, has opened up about her love life with actor, Ben Affleck, 49.

In April this year the pair got engaged for a second time – 18 years after Affleck popped the question for the first time in 2004.

During an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday, June 9,

the popstar said that while she ‘loves her career, nothing is more fulfilling to her than building a family with Affleck.’

She appeared on the program to announce a new $14 billion business loan initiative that will offer financial aid to low-income Latina entrepreneurs.

The program was created in partnership with Goldman Sachs and non-profit Grameen America.

J.Lo, admitted that she has been having ‘the best time of her life’ since reuniting with the on-screen star in May 2021 – 17 years after they broke up and ended their first engagement.

‘This is the best time of my life,’ J Lol said when asked about her fiance.

‘I love my career but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be.’

Lopez – who has two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and will become stepmother to the three children that Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – added that she ‘loves the idea of the future and what [she and Affleck] can create’, but noted that she ‘really wants to savor the moment and stay real present in it as much as she can’.

“Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love. she said

‘Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be.’

Watch the video below

"I'm hoping to kind of change the fabric of America, especially for Latina women."@jlo talks to @JohnQABC about her new mission to give $14 billion to Latina small business owners over the next eight years. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/JSnyqDCEJT — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2022