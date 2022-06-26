Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Blessing Okoro has updated her followers following plastic surgery.

The Break or Makeup founder got liposuction for her tummy and also had work done on her bum.

She revealed that she told her doctor to give her a portable bum, nothing too big.

Following her surgery, she took to Instagram to share a video of her getting after-surgery care.

She is naked in the video, her surgery scars visible.

“It’s so painful,” she cries out in the video.

She added in the caption that her “price just went up” and that she now understands why people who had plastic surgery “use the body to oppress us”.

Watch the video below.