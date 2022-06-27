Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Former US president, Donald Trump has taken a victory lap after his appointed Suprem court Justices, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that outlaws abortion in the United States.

On Friday, the US Supreme court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which before now made abortion legal in the United States.

During a rally in Illinois Saturday, June 26, Trump took the credit for the abortion ban while also endorsing two Republicans for Congress.

“The court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law and above all, a victory for life,” Trump told a crowd of his supporters at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, referencing Friday’s abortion decision.

In his address, the former president applauded the efforts of pro-life activists and other conservatives: “Your boundless love, sacrifice and devotion has finally been rewarded in full.”

“Thank you, Trump!” the thunderous crowd chanted back.

Donald Trump: "Yesterday, the court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law and above all a victory for life."



MORE: https://t.co/dLZwF6DICF#SaveAmerica #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/Idc7QBZqnW — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 26, 2022