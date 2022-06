Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 June 2022 – A man believed to be part of a gang behind house breaking-ins in Nyeri has been nabbed.

Irate residents pounced on the notorious thug shortly after he broke into a house and stole some items.

He is seen in the video shared on social media begging for mercy as the residents discipline him mercilessly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.