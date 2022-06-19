Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 19, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to have given up on Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga going by the current developments in Azimio.

According to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, Uhuru has realized that Raila will lose the August presidential contest and has decided to take a back seat to minimize the shame that will befall them in August.

Speaking on Saturday during the Kenya Kwanza rally in Kilgoris, Narok County, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula wondered why President Uhuru Kenyatta, who also doubles up as Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance chairman, has failed to accompany Raila to his political rallies and campaign for him.

According to the Ford Kenya party leader, Uhuru has foreseen a win for Ruto in the August 9, general polls, and has abandoned Raila Odinga.

“It is more likely that our President Uhuru Kenyatta has foreseen a scenario where his Deputy William Ruto will win the August general polls and has decided to abandon his project, Raila Odinga. Who has seen Uhuru accompanying Raila to Azimio la Umoja campaigns?” posed Wetangula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST