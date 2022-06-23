Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s wife, Margaret Kenyatta, may be supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid against her husband’s wish.

This was revealed by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who sensationally claimed that the First Lady is indeed in Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking yesterday at the burial of former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s mother, Murkomen claimed that Kenya Kwanza was assured of Margaret’s vote come the August 9 General election.

According to the lawmaker, President Uhuru Kenyatta had decamped to Azimio alone after his fallout with the DP, who went on to form the United Democratic Alliance.

“The only person who joined Azimio is Uhuru, and we know Margaret will vote for us. Even her face tells it. The person whose change we should pray for is Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“If we add with those we decamped with and those in the new alliance, I believe we are winning the next election by 65 percent and up,” he noted.

Margaret has always shunned the political limelight and has never publicly announced her preferred political party.

She became Kenya’s First Lady in 2013 after Uhuru won the elections while in an alliance with the DP. Since the fallout between the two leaders, Uhuru has thrown his weight behind Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.