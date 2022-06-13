Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Presidential candidate William Ruto has in the recent past fashioned himself as a devoted Christian.

He is famous for making biblical references during his addresses as he seeks to woo voters that the country will be in safe hands should they elect him as President in the forthcoming General Election.

The 2022 presidential election front runner has on several occasions quoted wrong and non-existing Bible verses raising concerns about his spiritual life.

During the 19th National Prayer Day at safari Park, Ruto quoted the wrong Bible verse amid calling for a truce to end the bad blood between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta. He quoted Isaiah 1:18 instead of Roman 3:23.

On Sunday, the Deputy President missed the mark once again when he quoted a verse that does not exist while urging Kenyans to know what their leaders would do for them if they vote for them.

During an interview with NTV, the 2022 presidential election front runner William Ruto quoted Mathew Chapter 17 verses 29.

“I know you are a good Christian. In Mathew, I think chapter 17 verse 29. His (Jesus) disciples when they were following him, they asked him if we have left our families and businesses. We used to be fishermen, we’ve come to follow you, what is in it for us?” William Ruto stated.

A spot check however established that Mathew Chapter 17 ends at verses 27.

The second in command intended to quote Mathew Chapter 19 verses 27.

“Then answered Peter and said unto him, Behold, we have forsaken all and followed thee; what shall we have therefore?” the Scripture says according to the New King James Version of the Bible.