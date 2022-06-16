Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has caused more harm than good to Ruto’s presidential bid.

Since he was appointed Ruto’s running mate, the Mathira legislator has been hitting headlines with his outrageous pronouncements.

His statements when he gets the microphone even led many saying every time he opens his mouth to speak, William Ruto loses thousands of presidential votes.

On Wednesday, during a campaign rally in Kiambu County, Rigathi was at it again, this time around saying police officers shall be escorting drunkards to their wives upon arrest when Ruto becomes president.

According to the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential running mate, Ruto’s government will initiate reforms in the police service to match their American counterpart.

“Polisi akikutana na wewe kama umekunywa chupa moja mbili ya kutafuta usingizi. Akikuweka kwa Landcruiser asikupeleke police station. Akupeleke mpaka nyumbani kwa bibi yako.” Gachagua said.

Gachagua, a staunch critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, alleged that Kenya’s police personnel had been misused for a long time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.