Monday, June 13, 2022 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has made a statement that indicates that he may dump Deputy President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance soon.

Speaking in Nyandarua County on Sunday, Mwangi, who is also The Service Party(TSP) leader, urged Kenya Kwanza leaders led by Ruto to emulate former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Alliance’s planning style, noting that the openness had made the Raila-Odinga-faction grassroots level amass massive popularity.

“In our coalition of Kenya Kwanza, you notice we are always fighting each other, but the other side in Azimio – they have planned their government. They know who will be who and what everyone. However, in Kenya Kwanza even insiders like myself are not aware of what is happening,” the former Agriculture CS noted.

In what is perceived as a slip of the tongue, Kiunjuri went ahead to refer to Azimio as his coalition, urging the Nyandarua residents to support their bid.

“As leaders of the country within Azimio, we have decided that Mt Kenya will elect the best leaders across all counties including Nyandarua, Laikipia and Meru. This is because those leaders will vouch for our interests in parliament.” Kiunjuri stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.