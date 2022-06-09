Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Senate Speaker, Kenneth Lusaka, has weighed in on the claims by Interior Principal Secretary, Dr.Karanja Kibicho that a report from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) showed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will win the August 9th election with over 60 percent of the votes.

Kibicho, who spoke to Citizen TV last week, said he is privy to NIS reports that showed that Raila has a commanding lead when it comes to the August 9th election.

Reacting to the same, Lusaka, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said he can’t disagree with the reports because President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is Kibicho’s boss, receives a lot of intelligence from NIS and the military.

Lusaka described Uhuru as a wise man, having served as the Head of State for almost 10 years.

“The President knows all of us. He is the President and he is the greatest consumer of all the intelligence in the country. He knows who Lusaka is and he knows how I operate.

“Whatever informs his decision, I believe he is a wise person and Kenyans have entrusted him to lead us for ten years. He knows why he made that choice. I cannot pretend to advise him,” Lusaka said.

Lusaka, who is vying for the Bungoma gubernatorial seat on Ford Kenya ticket, further said he is ready to work with Raila Odinga if he wins the August 9th election.

“Raila is a good friend of mine. We support the same team, Arsenal, and he has watched football at my house and I have also visited his house. I have no difficulty working with him. The current governor had already moved to DAP- K which is in Azimio and I was not sure whether I would be locked out.” Lusaka stated.

