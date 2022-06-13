Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – The controversy surrounding Johnson Sakaja’s degree might prove to be costly to the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flag bearer, William Ruto.

According to statistics, Nairobi County is the richest among the 47 Counties and every presidential candidate will cherish to have control over the capital through a Governor sponsored by his party.

Kenya Kwanza alliance settled on Johnson Sakaja as their gubernatorial candidate for the top city seat.

But revelations that the Senator, a close ally of the Deputy President used fake academic papers to seek clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) might see him locked out of the gubernatorial race.

A petition has since been filed asking the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar the Senator from the gubernatorial race.

Dennis Gakuu Wahome, who is a voter in Nairobi, wants the Senator barred from contesting for failing to meet the requirement that a gubernatorial aspirant must have a degree.

In a case filed at the IEBC Disputes Resolutions Committee, Wahome said the Senator, while filling the nomination Jubilee form in 2017, wrote that he graduated from the University of Nairobi.

“The respondent has demonstrated fraud and forgeries that have the potential to erode the public confidence in and diminish the integrity of qualifications in Uganda and Kenyan degrees both regionally as well as globally,” said Wahome in his affidavit.

On Monday last week, Sakaja was cleared by IEBC after he presented papers from Team University a Ugandan institution which indicated that he graduated in 2016.

However, new information indicates that the Senator’s name is missing from a booklet for graduates for that particular year.

To add salt to injury, Sakaja claimed in 2020 that he has never pursued education outside the country.

If the IEBC Disputes Resolutions Committee agrees with the petitioner, then DP Ruto will be left with no gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi.

Currently, Sakaja is battling it out with Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party candidate, Polycarp Igathe.