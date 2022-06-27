Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – It appears Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi is contemplating dumping Deputy President William Ruto to rejoin Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

This is after his latest moves, where he has been conspicuously missing from the Kenya Kwanza campaigns despite being the only principal from the Coast region.

Kingi, who would have otherwise been expected to welcome Deputy President William Ruto and curtain raise the rallies, was nowhere to be seen, in Ruto’s recent tours to Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

During the rallies, there was no mention of an apology from the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) leader or his team. In addition, PAA, candidates also staged a no-show in the rallies, raising speculations.

The trend started with Kingi being the only Kenya Kwanza principal who did not accompany Ruto to the Bomas of Kenya when he went to get clearance from IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

And yesterday, the Kilifi Governor did not send a representative when the DP visited his county with stopovers in Mtwapa and Kikambala.

To add to speculations, Kingi shared a photo where he posed with a PAA campaign vehicle that had Azimio branding merchandise.

The trend raised eyebrows as most PAA candidates have not rebranded their campaign merchandise after the party dumped the Raila coalition and joined Kenya Kwanza.

The party’s Kilifi gubernatorial candidate, George Kithi, has maintained billboards that had the iconic ‘R’ logo that is used to market Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.