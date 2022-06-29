Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is on record saying he is not in the government and doesn’t use state resources to campaign for his presidential bid in August.

On Tuesday, Raila, who appeared in an interview with a host of TV stations, maintained that he is not in the government and should not be linked to the problems affecting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

But immediately after Raila said this, Kenyans on social media shared photos of Raila Odinga using state resources to campaign for his presidential bid.

KOT shared Raila boarding a Kenya Airforce chopper and also on top of a Prado belonging to the government.

The revelations come a week after Raila Odinga wrote to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) accusing Deputy President William Ruto of using state resources to campaign.

Here are photos of Raila Odinga using state resources during his presidential campaigns.

