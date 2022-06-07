Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Detectives have arrested an international fugitive, facing organized crimes charges in Sudan.

Mohamed Nagi Mohamed Magzoub, holder of Sudanese passport number P07811549 was flushed out of his hideout in the city, following a stealth operation conducted by Transnational and Organized Crimes detectives at the University of Nairobi staff quarters.

His arrest followed information received by our officers via the secure #FichuakwaDCI hotline.

Arrangements to extradite the suspect to his home country where he will face justice are currently in top gear, as the Directorate looks for the next available flight to Khartoum, to hand him over to Sudanese authorities.

The Directorate has in recent months registered an increase in arrests of international fugitives wanted for serious crimes in their countries, thanks to the excellent working relationship between the INTERPOL National Central Bureau based at our headquarters and other member countries.

The elevation of the Director General-DCI George Kinoti, to the INTERPOL Executive Committee late last year, has also given a fresh impetus to the relationship between the regional INTERPOL bureau based at DCI headquarters and the Directorate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.