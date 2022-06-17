Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Supply Chain Intern

Under the direct supervision of the Supply Chain Officer, the Supply Chain Intern is responsible for supporting the Supply Chain Manager in delivery of all supply chain functions in Nairobi office.

Specific Responsibilities:

Procurement and Logistics:

Understand, implement and maintain IRC standard procurement policies and procedures

Ensure that procurement is carried out in accordance to IRC and donor-specific polices

Obtain quotations from suppliers by preparing and submitting Request for Quotations (RFQs) or Requests for Proposals (RFPs)

Monitor supplier performance and follow-up with suppliers on quality issues and timely delivery of goods

Ensure that all supplies, services and equipment required are delivered on time

Establish and maintenance ethical, professional working relationships with suppliers

Utilise the online Integra system for Procurement tracking and documentation.

Provide a timely response to field/requestor with an acknowledgement or an update

Maintain Integra vendor/supplier files.

Other duties/responsibilities

Proactively provide feedback and updates to requesters on their requests within 48hrs.

Perform other duties, as appropriate or requested by Supply Chain manager/Supply Chain Officer

Any other duties Assigned

Qualifications

Education:

Diploma/Bacheror Degree in purchasing and supply chain management or Procurement related field

Personal Characteristics:

Strong sense of personal integrity

Attention to detail

Ability to multi-task

Team spirit and problem solving abilities

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Remains productive when under pressure

Demonstrates a systematic and efficient approach to work

Relates and works well with people of different cultures, gender and backgrounds

How to Apply

Click here to Apply for the Job.