Supply Chain Intern
Under the direct supervision of the Supply Chain Officer, the Supply Chain Intern is responsible for supporting the Supply Chain Manager in delivery of all supply chain functions in Nairobi office.
Specific Responsibilities:
Procurement and Logistics:
- Understand, implement and maintain IRC standard procurement policies and procedures
- Ensure that procurement is carried out in accordance to IRC and donor-specific polices
- Obtain quotations from suppliers by preparing and submitting Request for Quotations (RFQs) or Requests for Proposals (RFPs)
- Monitor supplier performance and follow-up with suppliers on quality issues and timely delivery of goods
- Ensure that all supplies, services and equipment required are delivered on time
- Establish and maintenance ethical, professional working relationships with suppliers
- Utilise the online Integra system for Procurement tracking and documentation.
- Provide a timely response to field/requestor with an acknowledgement or an update
- Maintain Integra vendor/supplier files.
Other duties/responsibilities
- Proactively provide feedback and updates to requesters on their requests within 48hrs.
- Perform other duties, as appropriate or requested by Supply Chain manager/Supply Chain Officer
- Any other duties Assigned
Qualifications
Education:
- Diploma/Bacheror Degree in purchasing and supply chain management or Procurement related field
Personal Characteristics:
- Strong sense of personal integrity
- Attention to detail
- Ability to multi-task
- Team spirit and problem solving abilities
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Remains productive when under pressure
- Demonstrates a systematic and efficient approach to work
- Relates and works well with people of different cultures, gender and backgrounds
How to Apply
