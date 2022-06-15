Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Procurement Intern

You are a multi-tasker and are able to work independently, performing a wide range of complex and confidential administrative duties to support your team. You communicate well with all contacts, anticipate and resolve issues, and update the team on your various projects

What is in it for you:

Learning programs through our Academies and the opportunity to earn qualifications while on internship

Opportunity to develop your talent and grow within your property and across the world!

Ability to make a difference in the local community through our Corporate Social Responsibility activities, like Planet 21

Responsibilities

Check the system daily and complete all administrative procedures concerning allocated received requests and orders.

Check queries and request clarifications or any concerns regarding received purchase request data, descriptions, units, quantities and specifications.

Request and negotiate best price quotations, ensuring best quality for all received orders and forward same for approval, while ensuring the best delivery schedule.

Handle timely the daily market list, allocating orders, checking new items included for price and availability, ensuring approvals for onward vendor order confirmation.

Check and ensure that all approved and authorized purchase orders are timely forwarded (faxed or delivered) to the concerned vendors.

Verify and follow up on all pending orders (approved and under approval) through system reports and / or by reporting any concern.

Investigate and clarify price, quantity and quality discrepancies with the approved order being reported upon delivery by the vendors.

Review and update all personally entered (locked) price quotations, quote validity and supplier’s data in the system.

Assist with any other procurement projects and duties as requested

Experience and skills:

Ability to develop and build relationships, utilize skills appropriately.

Ability to process information and merchandise through computer system.

Ability to maintain a fair, consistent set of standards as they apply to work force.

Ability to adjust priorities and manage time wisely in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to communicate in a clear, concise, understandable manner, and listen attentively to other colleagues.

Strong interpersonal, communication, organization and follow-through skills.

Possibility of making a study agreement of at least 3 months

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Click here to Apply for the Job.