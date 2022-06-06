Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Music producer and radio entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic has claimed that 50% of feminists in his country, Ghana, are lesbians.

Mr Logic claimed that most feminists perceive males as cheaters, liars, and individuals who can’t be trusted and it is what plunges them into becoming lesbians with each other.

He added that some of them are not into the act because they want to be pleasured but rather for the hate they have for men.

Speaking on Accra-based UTV, Mr Logic said;

“These feminists have an agenda. When you look at things, almost 50% of these feminists are lesbians. It’s the truth, 50% of the feminists are lesbians and I’m not retracting. It’s not my view, these are facts.

Have you spoken to any lesbian before? If you know on, go and speak to her and you’ll know that pleasure is the last thing that will be her reason. The first thing will be that men cheat, men are liars. If you speak to 10 out of 20 lesbians, the reason for they being lesbians is that men cheat, men are liars, men are not dependable.”

The music producer concluded by saying when such women marry, they see it as the greatest honor of their lives.

Mr Logic added;

“At the end of the day, when they get a man to marry, that is the greatest honor of their life. So my point is, the feminists who have an agenda to discourage women from getting married or be with men, what are they seeking to gain? It’s to make men look stupid, men to look like the devil himself.”