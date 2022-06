Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – A Tiktok user who responded after being asked who “disvirgned her”, has revealed that she is still with same person.

@Debbie_Onajite1 went on to share a video of her boyfriend who deflowered her with the caption

“I’m still with him and I’m so proud of that”.

Watch the video below