Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Polycarp Igathe, has once again left tongues wagging with his usual stunts after he shared photos cleaning a toilet in the Central Business District.

He promised to improve the management of toilets in the CBD if he is elected Governor.

Sharing the photos on his Facebook page, he wrote, “The management of public toilets in Nairobi should be open, transparent, fair and effective. There should be more public toilets in market areas, bus stops and around the CBD so that we protect the sanitation of the people and the environment. This is something the #IgatheKaloki Government is committing to do. We will have a clean and bright City!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.